The Jigawa State Government has launched a massive distribution of 30,000 sets of female uniforms to students in senior secondary schools across the state.

Governor Umar Namadi kicked off the distribution at Girls Science Secondary School, Jahun, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the education sector.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to modernizing teaching and learning through technology.

He announced a special project, called “Jigawa Compet, aimed at training and retraining teachers, particularly in science and technology.

This project will equip teachers with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively integrate technology into their teaching practices.

Governor Namadi emphasized that girl child education will be a top priority for his administration, with significant investments planned for the sector.

He noted that empowering girls through education is crucial for the state’s development and progress.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Yusif Chamo, also highlighted the achievements recorded during the first year of the Jigawa APC-led administration.

He says the government has made significant strides in improving the education sector, including the distribution of uniforms, renovation of schools, and provision of educational resources.

According to UNICEF, investing in girls’ education has a transformative impact on communities, contributing to more stable and resilient societies where all individuals can fulfill their potentials, strengthen their economic status, and reduce inequality.