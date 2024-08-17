Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a twin housing project at the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area of the State.

The 170-unit Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights delivered by the council chairman, Dele Oshinowo, is to regenerate and urbanise the area.

Raymond Estate consists of 32 three-bedroom apartments, 16 four-bedroom apartments, and 16 two-bedroom apartments.

Sterling Heights on the other hand features eight blocks of 64 flats, 32 terraces, and 10 semi-detached apartments.

Sanwo-Olu, while unveiling the projects, described the schemes as “an affirmation” of the autonomy enjoyed by Local Government Areas in Lagos, stressing that the Agboyi-Ketu council chairman had shown accountability in driving governance and development at the grassroots level.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the goal of his Government was to ensure Lagos witnessed an irreversible trajectory of development in housing, healthcare, education, tourism, public transportation and infrastructure.

The Governor said his administration would continue to support skill development programmes targeted at the youth, applauding council leaders in Lagos for keying into the youth development agenda of the State Government.