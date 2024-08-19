Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced the approval of the reconstruction of the 8.17km Magboro-Makogi Road, in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area.

The Governor made this known during the flag-off of the 2024 Rice harvesting season in the state.

Residents of the area have over time called on the State Government to come to their rescue on the deplorable state of their road and now, the Governor has announced that the road would soon be reconstructed for the use of the people.

The Governor who also reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards infrastructural development across the length and breath of Ogun State also said his administration will continue to support agriculture and enhance food security in the country.