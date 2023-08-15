Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has sworn in eighteen commissioners and assigned portfolios.

The Commissioners would constitute the State Executive Council which will in turn assist the Dauda Lawal’s administration in delivering it’s campaign promises to the people

The inauguration ceremony took place at the old Council Chambers, Government House, Gusau

The historic event started with administering the oath of office on the newly appointed Commissioners by the state chief judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, say the newly appointed commissioners are experts from various professions

The Statement read in parts: “Governor Dauda Lawal tasked the newly inaugurated commissioners to double their efforts because they would be assessed by the Key performance index (KPIs).

“The performance index will form the basis of appraising their productivity against the requirements of the job assigned to them by the Governor. The statement reads.

Governor Dauda Lawal further reiterate the importance of establishing harmonious working relationship and synergy between ministries for the betterment of the State.

The newly appointed Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows Abdula’aziz Sani Muhammad (SAN) – Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Ya’u -Agriculture; Abdulmalik Gajam – Budget and Planning; Abdulrahman Muhammad Tumbido – Commerce, Industry and Tourism; Mallam Wadatau Madawaki – Education, Science, and Technology; Environment and Natural Resources – Mahmud Muhammad Abdullahi Bello Auta – Finance; Dr. Aisha MZ Anka – Health.

Others are Mannir Haidara – Information and Culture; Hon. Kabiru Moyi – Housing and Urban Development; Engr. Ahmed Yandi – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Sulaiman Adamu Gummi – Religious Affairs; Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun – Women Affairs and Social Development; Lawal Barau – Works and Infrastructure; Tasi’u Musa Shinkafi – Youth and Development; Amb. Bala Mai Riga – Ministry of Internal Security.

“There are two ministries under the office of the Governor with multiple tasks that include supervision of government policies. Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi – Budget Implementation Unit/Office of the Governor; and Salisu Musa Tsafe – Humanitarian and Relief Matters/Office of the Governor.”

The Commissioners are expected to assume office immediately.