Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has sworn in his 2nd term cabinet members.

The 38-member cabinet was inaugurated at the Adeyemi Bero auditorium at Alausa.

The inauguration of the new cabinet members is coming after rigorous screening by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

As commissioners, they are expected to assist the governor in overseeing the affairs of the state and actualise his T.H.E.M.ES plus agenda.

Professor Akin Abayomi returns as commissioner for health, Gbenga Omotoso as commissioner for Information and strategic and Tokunbo Wahab is the new commissioner for the Environment.

Lawal Pedro – Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General

Bolaji Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health

Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment

Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing

Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs

Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youths and Social Development

Dayo Alebiosu-Bush – Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure

Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture

Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser, Agriculture

Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner for Special Duties

Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism

Osiyemi Oluwaseun – Commissioner for Transportation

Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension

Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce, Industry and Investment

Kayode Bolaji Roberts – Commissioner for Local Government Affairs

Mosopefoluwa George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget

Sola Giwa – Special Adviser, Transportation

Olajide Babatunde – Special Adviser, eGIS

Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser, Health

Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure

AbdulKabir Opeyemi Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Pension

Folashade Ambrose-Medem – Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment

Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District

Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political Education and Civic Engagement

Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe – Commissioner for Wealth Creation

Barakat Odunuga-Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing

Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs

Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning

Abayomi Samson Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance

Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit

Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education