President Buhari Swears-In Commissioners For NPC, ICPC

President Muhammadu has sworn in national Commissioners for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the National Population commission (NPC).

The swearing in of the new National Commissioners was done just before the commencement of the weekly federal executive council meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.



The commissioners had already been confirmed by Senate last month.

The national commissioner for the national population commission told state house correspondent that Nigerians should be rest assured that preparations are been concluded to guarantee a successful head count later this year.