Supreme Court Affirms 6 Year Jail Sentence for Former Police Pension Chief

The Supreme Court has affirmed the six-year jail term handed to the former Assistant Director in the Federal Civil Service, John Yusufu Yakubu convicted for his complicity in the conversion of about N24billion from the Police Pension Fund.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had, in a judgment on May 22, 2018 reversed an earlier decision of Justice Abuabakar Talba of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which convicted him on a three-count charge and gave him an option of fine at N250,000 per count.

In its judgment in 2018, the Court of Appeal sentenced Yakubu to two years per count,to run consecutively, without an option of fine and ordered him to refund N22.9b.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court, in a judgment on Wednesday, upheld the 2018 decision of the Court of Appeal.