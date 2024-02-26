President Bola Tinubu has administered the oath of office on the newly appointed commissioner of the National Population Commission representing Lagos, Olayinka Oladunjoye.

She replaces Bimbo Salawudeen who was appointed as secretary to the Lagos State Government.

Her swearing in ceremony was performed before the commencement of this week’s federal executive council meeting inside the chambers of the presidential villa.

Olayinka Oladunjoye’s nomination was screened and confirmed by the senate before her swearing in.

She told state house correspondents that the conduct of census in Nigeria will be data driven and will enhance the capacity of the government to plan for development.