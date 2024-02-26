President Bola Tinubu has resolved to implement the Oronsaye report on the harmonisation of the nation’s Ministries, Department and Agencies.

The report popularly known as the Oronsaye report was the outcome of a Presidential Committee on Rationalisation and Restructuring of the Federal Government Parastatals headed by Stephen Oronsaye.

The Report by the Former Head of Service was submitted to President Goodluck Jonathan by the Former Head of Service in 2011 and has since gathered dust with even the Jonathan administration unable to implement it.

Some of the actions expected with the decision by the Tinubu administration to implement the report include the merging of the National Agency For the Control of AIDS with the National Center For Disease Control.

Also the National Emergency Management Agency with the National Commission For Refugees and Migration while the National Theatre Of Nigeria with the National Troupe.