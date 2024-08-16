The Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijani Aliyu has assured Nigerian refugees in Neighbouring countries of ongoing efforts to repatriate them following a petition he says the Nigerian government received from the refugees.

He also appreciated the effort and support of the UNHCR as he received a delegation in his office in Abuja.

As Nigeria continues to regain most of the communities overtaken by insurgents in the NorthEast, more Nigerians who fled to neighbouring countries are now returning to these communities.

This influx of returnees has raised another concern of reintegration as the sharing of food ration is unsustainable

A sustainable solution is important considering the number of people waiting to be repatriated.

There are about 53 000 Nigerians currently living in Cameroon as refugees, 21 000 in Chad and 40,000 in Niger according to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and internally displaced.

The Commissioner says it has already profiled about 14 000 refugees in Cameroon and they are ready for Repatriation as soon as funding is available