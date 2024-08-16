The Federal Government has urged aviation unions to reconsider their planned strike over the deduction of 50% of the internally generated revenue from aviation agencies.

In a memo dated August 14, unions including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees (AUPCTRE) threatened to stop work on August 21 in protest against the revenue cuts.

However, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has appealed to the unions to call off the strike.

In a statement issued on Friday, Keyamo reassured the unions and other stakeholders that President Bola Tinubu is deeply committed to improving the aviation sector.

He promised that their demands would be carefully considered, aiming for a solution that addresses both the government’s fiscal needs and the operational requirements of the aviation agencies.