The Department of State Services (DSS) has freed a journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, hours after he was picked up at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

As of the time of filing this report, the reason for Soyinka’s arrest early Sunday was unknown, as DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya has not issued any statement on why he was initially arrested.

However, the former BBC Pidgin Editor confirmed his release via a message he sent to fellow Journalists.

His passport has however been seized by the DSS.

Soyinka, the Regional Editor of The Conversation Africa, was arrested around 5 am upon arrival at the Lagos airport from the United Kingdom.