The Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Taoheed Lagbaja, has arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, ahead of the Chief of Army Staff Conference.

He stopped over at the 2 Brigade Headquarters in Mbiokporo Barracks to commission and inspect projects there.

Among the projects commissioned was a bore-hole and an electricity transformer.

He went on to inspect estate projects going on in the barrack.

The Conference will start on Tuesday, August, 27, 2024 and round off with a closing ceremony on Friday, 30th August, 2024