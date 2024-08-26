The Authorised Consultant contracted by the Ondo State Government to manage government reserves has dismissed the alleged irregularities as baseless, describing them as a sponsored and fabricated narrative designed to sow confusion in the state.

This is response to a call from the Ondo Reform Vanguard urging Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to investigate alleged irregularities and fraud in the State Forest Reserves.

In a press statement issued by the private firm ‘God Lovely Nigeria Enterprise’, the Consultant refuted the allegations, asserting that his company was duly engaged and granted approval by the State Government to collect rent and register all occupants working within the Reserves.

The Chairman of the company, Mr Femi Ajayi ‘Alabora’, further clarified that, contrary to the group’s accusation of distributing unauthorised forms and demanding fees from farmers for registration, any demands made by his company from the Reserves’ occupants are fully authorised by the government and conducted with its knowledge.

“We have government approval to register farmers and collect land rent from them, and whatever steps are being taken by our staff are legal, authorised, and backed by the government. We are not acting alone, as the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and other relevant government agencies are aware of our activities in the Reserves.”

Speaking further, Alabora stated that the farmers and occupants of the Reserves were called to a meeting at Adegbemile Hall in Akure a few weeks ago, where officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, along with other government agencies, notified them of the requirements regarding registration and rent collection.

He cautioned the alleged sponsor of any group to uphold integrity, stating that there is nothing to gain by instigating the farmers against the government. He added that anyone planning to disrupt the activities of his staff would face the full force of the law.

His words: “We are not perturbed by the sponsors of various groups opposing our activities. Previously, this same group of sponsors levelled allegations of extortion against us before we had even started operations, and their propaganda failed.

At the meeting with the farmers, which saw a massive turnout, the farmers were briefed and promised to cooperate with our company. Now, the group has come up with another narrative that we are collecting unauthorised fees, but once again, they have failed.”

Alabora urged those behind these repeated attacks on the company’s activities in the Reserves to approach the relevant authorities if they have any grievances, rather than creating a nuisance and inciting the farmers and public against the company.

He appealed to the farmers to cooperate with his staff whenever they come around for registration, saying there is nothing for the state government to investigate since it is the one that authorised them to function on its behalf as the Land Rent Collector.