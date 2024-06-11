Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in Kaduna and Niger States have dealt terrorists marauding in the two states a bloody nose, as the gallant troops neutralised 4 terrorists during clearance and ambush operations in the states.

In Kaduna State, the troops acting on actionable intelligence conducted clearance operations around Rijana Forest.

The operations targeted terrorists’ hideouts in Amale, Gidan Jatua, Gidan Danfulani, and Gidan Duna villages.

The troops en route to Gidan Dutse encountered terrorists at Koko Hill in Rijana Forest.

In the combat engagement that followed, the troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered three AK-47 rifles, two motorbikes, two AK-47 magazines, 19 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, two mobile phones, and two MP3 players.

In an ambush operation in Niger State have also neutralized one terrorist around Katako village, along Zungeru-Tegina Road.

The troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine containing 29 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

Additionally, a GSM handset, a cash sum of Twenty Seven Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira (N27,800) only, two GSM SIM cards, three USB Cords, and some assorted drugs were seized by the troops.