Six suspected terrorists have reportedly been killed and three arrested during a special operation by troops of the One Division, Nigerian Army, in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

This was announced by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Thursday.

He explained that the troops, acting on credible intelligence, patrolled the Galadimawa area, initially setting up at Sabon Sara village where they found and returned rustled cattle.

He further stated that they later encountered and neutralised the terrorists at Galadimawa’s Market Square.

Additionally, three suspected collaborators were arrested, and two motorcycles and four mobile phones were recovered.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani praised the troops and called for further investigations to dismantle more criminal networks.