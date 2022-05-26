Terrorists kill four PDP delegates in Niger

Four delegates of the People’s Democratic Party from Mariga local government area in Niger state have been killed by terrorists while returning home to get a valid means of identification to enable them vote in the gubernatorial primary elections.

The election which was earlier scheduled to be held on Wednesday 25th May was postponed to Thursday 26th of May because 4 of the 5 aspirants protested that the delegates list was tempered with to favour a particular candidate.

It was resolved that each delegate would have to present a means of national identification such as voter’s card or National Identity Card at the venue to authenticate their names in the delegates list.

Unfortunately delegates from Mariga local government while returning to their homes to get the required identifications encountered bandits on the way and 3 of the delegates were shot dead. This made it impossible for them to get the means of identification.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo consulted with the aspirants if the delegates from the affected local government should be permitted to vote without a national identification card or the voters card .

The aspirants consented and a minute silence was observed for the delegates who lost their lives before voting continued.

The total number of delegates were 847 and voting is ongoing under calm and secured atmosphere.