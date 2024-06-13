Troops have recovered different caliber of arms and ammunition within the Joint Operations Area of the 3rd Division of the Nigeria Army and Operation Safe Haven in different parts of Plateau State.

The troops raided a suspected criminal hideout at Manguna Village in the Bokkos Council area, where one G3 rifle, two revolver rifles, one magazine, three rounds of 7.62 mm, a quiver with 20 arrows, and 47 herds of cattle were recovered.



A total of six bandits and suspected rustlers were captured with the rifles and ammunition.

Similarly, the troops, based on credible intelligence, conducted clearance operations at suspected bandit hideouts at Pandam Forest in the Qua’an Pan council area of the state.

During the operation, troops observed a freshly dug-out spot in the forest close to the suspected terrorist camp abandoned by the armed group.

The operation led to the excavation of the area, where 2 AK-47 rifles with magazines and 13 rounds of 7.62 mm were recovered in the raid.

The troops are currently sustaining operations in the area to arrest the fleeing terrorists.

The leadership of Operation Safe Haven enjoined residents to continue to support troops by availing timely intelligence to aid in ridding the area of all criminal elements.