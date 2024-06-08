President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the official residence of the Vice President, saying it is in fulfillment of his promises to Nigerians, including completion of inherited projects which is one of the cardinal objectives of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said this during the inauguration of the Vice President’s official residence.

President Tinubu noted that it was in the government’s best interest as well as that of the public to ensure projects are completed.

The President who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, stated categorically that abandoning projects after spending heavily, amounts to a huge waste of the nation’s resources.

President Tinubu explained that “the provision of a suitable residence for the Vice President is not merely a matter of convenience,” but also “a symbol of respect for the office and the individual who occupies it.

The President commended the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, over what he described as “his achievements, commitment, and loyalty”, pointing out that the commissioning of the VP’s official residence was the 9th in the series of projects completed by the FCT Administration under his dynamic and focused leadership.