Minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike has called for an accelerated review of the Abuja master plan.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by it’s Chief Representative in Nigeria, Yuzurio Susumu.

The Japanese agency was awarded the project to review the Abuja master plan in 2019, and Mr. Wike emphasised the need to expedite the process to ensure completion by 2026, as he pointed out it’s significance for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In response, Mr. Susumu acknowledged the challenges facing the Abuja master plan review, including setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bureaucratic obstacles.