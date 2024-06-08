The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo has inaugurated the Tetracore Energy Group Compressed Gas facility and performed the ground breaking of the Liquified Natural Gas Facility at Atakobo Community, Along Benin,-Sagamu Expressway Ogun State.

In continuation of the Tetracore Energy Group’s efforts to deepen gas penetration in West Africa and support the Federal Government of Nigeria’s gas agenda, the minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo has commissioned a new compressed natural Gas facility at Atakobo Community, along benin -Sagamu Expressway, Ijebu East Local Government area of Ogun State.

The minister commended Tetracore’s efforts in the promotion of the use of gas across the country and for supporting the agenda of President Bola Tinubu on CNG Initiative.

He added that the new facility with 3.1Million standard cubic feet per day will no doubt support gas availability along the corridor where some of the biggest industrial clusters in the country area located.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tetracore Energy Group, Olakunle Williams on his part appreciates other stakeholders for their support for the project and highlighted other unique features of the facility and the positive impacts it will have on the country.

Representatives of the Ogun State and Lagos State Governments were also present at the event and they promised their support for the company.

The event also featured the ground breaking of the Tetracore Energy Group’s liquified natural gas facility

Those in attendance include, members of the Nigeria Gas Association, industry regulators, marketers, members of the host community security and safety officials among others