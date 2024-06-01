The Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) says there is need to develop technology and manpower needed to exploit the nation’s gas resources.

This journey to the future of the oil and gas industry was the focus of a seminar to mark the end of a PTDF sponsored research at the University

of Port Harcourt.

In line with its mandate to build capacity of Nigerians to operate and Manage the oil and gas industry the PTDF started the professional

research chair.

Within the last five years, the objective has been to conduct research and proffer solutions to the underutilization of Nigeria’s vast gas

reserves.

Top university staff and practitioners of the sector gathered for this knowledge sharing and closing session.

The researchers say trust in local capacity and ways of improving safety in the production and handling of gas are some of the lessons that

policy makers should consider implementing.

The PTDF says the University of Port Harcourt would oversee the process of selecting a new research chair occupant for another 5 years.