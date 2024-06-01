The governor of Niger state, Umaru Bago says Security is beginning to return to troubled areas of Niger State, and he is planning to ban open grazing in the state.

This announcement was made during a lecture to mark his one-year anniversary in office.

The cattle market is a multi-billion Naira business for locals in Niger State. One of the largest cattle markets is in Bobi, located along the Mashegu and Mariga local councils.

In 2021, the previous administration revived the Bobi Grazing Reserve, which spans 31,000 hectares of lush vegetation. However, constant bandit attacks and cattle rustling have ruined this investment.

One of the reasons for these bandit attacks has been open grazing.

Cattle rustlers and bandits trail cattle and attack the communities.

To curb insecurity, Governor Umaru Bago says an end to open grazing is a sustainable solution.

At the one-year anniversary lecture, Governor Bago also revealed potential economic growth through an investment from Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Another reason for constant bandit attacks is illegal mining , addressing illegal mining is crucial for lasting security in these communities. Since the military base in the Allawa community was closed, bandits have been operating freely in that area.