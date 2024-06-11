The Imo state command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the killing of two policemen and a civilian by yet to be identified gunmen at Akabo community, in Ikeduru local government area of Imo state.

Confirming the incident, the Imo state police public relations officer Henry Okoye says the Commissioner of Police Danjuma Aboki has deployed the command’s special tactical squad to go after the criminals who committed the heinous crime.

According to the statement, he says the traffic incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the hoodlums were on stop-and -search operation in Akabo community.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased he says the commissioner of police assures the people of the state that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the culprits are brought to justice.