Residents of Okefia GRA in Osogbo have appealed to the Osun State Government and security agencies to address incessant cases of burglary and theft ravaging the area.

Though, some suspects have been arrested, the residents tasked the State Government to secure their lives and property.

This is Government Residential Area, in Osogbo where Government house and residences of other top Government functionaries including the state Commissioner of Police are located.

However, about ten different cases of invasion, burglary, armed robbery and other crimes have been recorded within the last one month in the area.

Metallic Items including electric cables, roofing sheets, power Generating sets, batteries and other gadgets were carted away from different apartments here.

Some alleged suspects caught on closed circuit television confessed to have sold the items in the neighboring scavenging slum after their arrest by the police.

TVC News crew also visited the slum which is only separated from the GRA by a rail line.

Here, It takes perpetrators about twenty minutes to dismantle a whole vehicle into pieces.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola says police is on top of the situation.

The residents are calling on relevant security and environmental agencies to dislodge the scavengers for posing security and environmental threats to the area.