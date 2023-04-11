A coalition of civil society Organizations known as ‘The Osun Masterminds’ has renewed its calls on the Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke to address rising spate of insecurity particularly kidnapping and robbery in the state.

The Groups also urged the state Government to desist from embarking on white elephant projects that may plunge the state into financial mess.

A number of killings, kidnappings and armed robbery cases have been recorded between January and now in the State.

On Monday night, another robbery incident took place on Ataoja bridge, which is less than 500 metres away from Ataoja Police station, the State House of Assembly and also less than a kilometer away from the Governor’s office.

At this month’s edition of state of the State address by ‘The Osun Masterminds’, the group expressed worry over rising insecurity and the increasing reign of terror.

The State Government claimed to have sunk 332 boreholes across the state to mark his hundred days in March, but the group said less than fifty have been completed.

Spokeperson to the Governor, Rasheed Olawale said a number of boreholes and road projects have been completed while others are ongoing.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola says efforts are underway to nip crime in the bud.

ONDO CHURCH MEMBERS REACT TO SECURITY ARRANGEMENT, THANKS GOVT FOR SUPPORT DURING ATTACK

The members of the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State are pleased with the security arrangement put in place around the church, but want more.

Some of them who spoke with TVC News Ayodeji Moradeyo also narrated their experience and want government to fulfill all its promises to them.

Local security and the police were engaged to provide security, as the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State reopened for service.

The church was closed for ten months, after the July 5, 2022 terror attack.

Outside the church, there were security men along the road.

They appreciated the government for its quick intervention.

This woman, who lost her two legs in the attack, wants government to fulfill other aspects of its promises to the victims of the attack.

The members are determined to continue to worship in the church, come rain, come shine.

ARREST OF KELVIN IORFA WHO ASSAULTED HIS SISTER IN A VIRAL VIDEO.

On 11/04/2023 at about 1000hrs a report was received at ‘A’ Police Division Makurdi that one Kelvin IORFA aged 59years assaulted his younger sister Miss Nguwasen Iorfa about four days ago and a video was made to that effect.

The suspect was arrested immediately. In his statement, the suspect confessed that he had a heated argument with his younger sister and provoked him to beat her up that much.

Efforts are being made to reach the victim who is said to have gone out of reach since the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue state command, CP. Wale Abass has ordered a detailed investigation into the case to unravel the condition and location of the victim. The CP also commends members of the public for efforts made to reach the police on this case

The suspect is in custody and investigation is on going.