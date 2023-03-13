The report of Armed Robbers storming a community in Ibadan the Oyo State capital with Point of Sales Machine to dispose residents of their hard earned money has been described as unheard of.

Discussants and guests on the Journalists Hangout on Monday afternoon made this statement in reaction to the report of robbers in their numbers storming the Elesin Olomo community in the Iddo Local Government area of Ibadan Oyo State with POS Machines to dispossess residents of their money due to scarcity of cash.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju who led the discussion said the robbery is infantile with any money taken from people forcefully leaving an Electronic trail for the Police or any Other investigating agency to easily look into.

He described the robbers as juveniles in the art of robbery who can be likened to Police officers who have been caught extorting money from people through POS Machines who are eventually caught and dealt with.

He said no matter what they do, the proceeds from the robbery will always leave a trail for the Police to catch them.

For his part, Gani Kayode-Balogun said the Police should do the needful by arresting the perpetrators of the robbery through the electronic trail left behind by them.

Discussing further, they said the robbery may also be a case of desperation on the part of the robbers who may have been feeling the pinch due to non availability of cash to Nigerians.

The concluded that whichever way, the Police and Other Security Agencies involved should be able to bring the matter to a decisive conclusion.

Troops Of Operation Hadarin Daji Foil bandits attack in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in collaboration with local vigilante foiled bandits attack on Bula village in Kaura Namoda Local government area of Zamfara State.

The terrorists stormed the village Sunday night at about 11:00 o’clock in their large number shooting sporadically in the air to scare the Locals

TVC NEWS gathered that the attack was repelled and the bandits retreated back to the forest due to superior fighting power of the troops who promptly responded to distress call

Operation Hadarin Daji is a joint security taskforce comprises of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, The Nigerian police Force and the NSCDC saddled with the responsibility to address Insecurity in the north west region

Bula village was attacked three months ago but troops on receiving a distress call, blocked the bandits exit route, denied them freedom of action and rescued two women and a Toddler abducted from the village

Bula community has been in the target list of the terrorists who attack communities, kidnap person’s, rustle animals, steal and also destroy valuable properties

This is coming barely forty eight hours after police in the state rescued five Toddlers and nine others Including Nursing Mother’s after sixty eight days in Captivity.

Bandits Abduct Father, His Four Children In Gusau, Zamfara

Armed Bandits have abducted five family members in Zamfara

The Father one Mr. Moruf alongside his four children were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday at his residence in Saminaka area in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara State

The wife of the Victim Mrs. Aisha and her son were spared by the bandits

The Gunmen according to her invaded the house with dangerous weapons at about 2:00am Monday Morning

Hours later, two of the children according to her were rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army who went on search and rescue operation

The two children were rescued in a bush While the father and two other children were taken to an unknown destination by the terrorists

“They forced their self into our House around 2:00am today and kidnap my Husband and four of our children” The Victims wife said.

” I informed the police and some soldiers

About the incident and immediately they swang into action”

“Few hours after the incident, at about 12noon the soldiers called and inform me that they’ve found two of my children, but my husband and other two children were taken away by the bandits” She explained.

This incident is the latest after troops of operation Hadarin Daji foiled bandit attack on Bula community in Kaura Namoda Local Government area

Fourteen Kidnap Victims Including five Todlers and nursing mothers were also rescued by the police over the weekend.

Communities in Zamfara have continued to suffer the brunt of Banditry, Kidnapping and cattle rustling for many years which led to the lost of lives and valuable properties with many still held captive by their Captors.