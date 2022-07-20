Angry mob set suspected motorcycle robbers ablaze in Ibadan

Two suspected motorcycle snatchers have been burnt to death by angry mob around under-brigde, Akobo area of Ibadan.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the suspected armed robbers were trying to snatch a motorcycle from their victim at gun point before they finally met their waterloo.

“It was after the thieves were chased and caught that the angry mob descended on them ( the suspects), beat them to a pulp before setting them ablaze”, an eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness said it was a three-man gang but one of them escaped on a motorcycle and left his accomplices at the point of death.

The victim was reportedly shot at and has been taken to a nearby hospital, but his state of health cannot be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

