A coalition of civil society organizations has called on the independent corrupt practices and other related offenses commission and the EFCC to follow up and act on the petition submitted to it calling for an investigation in the financial situation of the NSITF.

The CSO alleges that there has been a breach of procurement process as well as non remittances of N2.1billion workers tax deductions, duplication of contracts and outrageous spending.

This call for investigation is made in line with section 6 (a) (f) of the ICPC act and the EFCC act.

Meanwhile the general manager corporate affairs of the NSITF Nwachukwu Godson has dismissed the allegations by the group describing them as sound and fury signifying nothing.