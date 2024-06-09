Five suspected armed bandits have been reportedly killed by troops and special forces of Operation Whirl Punch in Kaduna State.

The operation, revealed by the overseeing Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, was conducted in the Kachia-Kajuru axis, where troops also recovered weapons and other items.

The Air Component also struck bandit camps in Igabi local government area of the state.

Governor Uba Sani praised the troops and Air Force for their efforts and urged them to maintain their operational momentum.