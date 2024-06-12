Residents of Aiyetoro Coastal Community in Ondo State are urgently appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Ondo State government to rescue their community from imminent extinction.

The residents say that a devastating ocean surge has left 5,000 people homeless and has destroyed schools, health centers, and other critical infrastructure.

Oba Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, the traditional ruler of Aiyetoro, led the protestors, which included women, youths, children, and the elderly. They claim that both the Ondo State and federal governments have abandoned them.

According to the residents, previous government efforts to mitigate the situation have been ineffective. They are now calling for a thorough audit and investigation into the multibillion-naira funds allocated for the community’s coastline protection.

The state government, however, argues that international intervention is necessary to address the severe challenges threatening the existence of Aiyetoro.

In the meantime, the once vibrant coastal community faces the dire prospect of disappearing from the surface of the earth.

As the community’s plight gains attention, the residents hope that swift action will be taken to prevent further destruction and restore the safety and livelihood of Aiyetoro.