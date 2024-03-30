Some important stakeholders at the one-day climate change conference held in Bayelsa are demanding for immediate government involvement in coastal towns throughout the Niger Delta area.

The event, hosted at the Federal University of Otueke, also raises concerns about the recent ocean surge in some Bayelsa villages.

Put together by the Center for Niger Delta Studies and Sustainability at the Federal University of Otuoke, the high-level dialogue on climate change is deemed critical towards addressing the urgent threat posed by ocean encroachment in the Niger Delta.

The recent ocean surge in Sangana and Odioma communities in Brass informs this gathering of key players across Bayelsa state, as they seek solutions to the challenges posed by climate change.

The center proposes important coastal protection measures for communities close to the ocean and rivers banks.

Notable participants emphasized the need for urgent attention by the state and federal governments on the issue.

The center believes the impending rainy season raises concerns, as the March surge foreshadows potential future disaster for the communities close to the ocean.