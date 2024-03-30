A joint evaluation team of the federal government and the World Bank is impressed with the progress that Gombe state has made to improve hygiene and prevent waterborne disease.

The officials reviewed plans and infrastructure that would help to eradicate open defecation in Gombe State.

On the roadside, on dung hills, or riverbanks, open defecation is still a common practice in Nigeria.

The World Bank is partnering with the federal government and states to end this unwholesome practice.

The two tiers of government and a global financial body are combining resources to provide toilets and potable water in underserved communities.

The project is also engaging community leaders and social influencers to help raise awareness and promote attitudinal change.

They are helping to drive home the message that open defecation is a major health hazard and a threat to everyone.

Representatives of communities that have benefited from the project attest to its positive impact.