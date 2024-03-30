The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nasarawa State University, Keffi to establish the International Centre of Excellence for Migration and Humanitarian Development Studies.

The MoU was signed by the Federal Commissioner of the commission, Aliyu Tijani and the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Suleiman Mohammed.

The Centre would help enlighten youths about the dangers of migrating through illegal routes and promote rigorous and interdisciplinary research.

In another development, The joint military taskforce in Imo State has Dislodged another proscribed indigenous people of Biafra camp at Ezioha-Eziama community in Mbaitoli local government area.

While raiding the camp, the troops discovered some shallow graves which they exhumed the bodies suspected to be their kidnapped victims