UK prime minister Rishi Sunak will on Thursday urge European leaders to work together to defend their frontiers against irregular migration, as he joins about 50 counterparts at a summit just 21km from the Ukraine border.

Sunak will travel to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, for the second meeting of the European Political Community, which is set to be dominated by discussion of the security threat posed by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While there, he is expected to announce the start of negotiations on a new returns agreement with Moldova to allow the UK to send Moldovans found to be in violation of immigration law back to their home country.

Ahead of his trip, Sunak said he would ensure that “tackling illegal migration is firmly on the international agenda”, as he hopes to stem the flow of migrants across Europe.

However, the value of such a pact would be disputable, as only one Moldovan was recorded by the Home Office as having arrived in the UK on a small boat this year.

Only 17 were found to have arrived via unauthorised means between January 2018 and March this year, according to the department’s data.

It comes as a similar deal with Georgia enters into force.

The 47-country EPC is the brainchild of French president Emmanuel Macron, bringing together EU member states and other countries including the UK, Turkey and Ukraine to discuss multiple security issues in a less formal setting than the EU or Nato.

Mr Sunak was also expected to announce an increase in bilateral intelligence-sharing with Bulgaria to crack down on criminal gangs involved in illegal migration.

The Prime Minister met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called for Ukraine to be admitted to Nato as he addressed the gathering near his nation’s border.

Mr Sunak was also to meet with his Spanish and Polish counterparts Pedro Sanchez and Mateusz Morawiecki.

In attending the Chisinau summit, Mr Sunak was following in the footsteps of predecessor Liz Truss, who made time to attend the first meeting in the Czech Republic last October during her short-lived premiership.

Spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron, the European Political Community is scheduled to be hosted by the UK in 2024.

Moldova, which was playing host to nearly 50 European leaders for the summit, has accepted thousands of refugees from Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year.