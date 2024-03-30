Peruvian authorities raided home of President Dina Boluarte on Saturday as part of an ongoing corruption investigation involving undeclared costly watches.

According to a police document, approximately 40 officers participated in the operation, which was looking for Rolex timepieces that Boluarte had not publicly revealed.

The embattled president did not appear to be home at the time.

Authorities launched an investigation into Boluarte this month after a news outlet drew attention to pictures of her sporting luxury watches at public events.

Saturday’s raid, a joint operation between the police and the prosecutor’s office, was broadcast on local television channel Latina.

The surprise, early-morning raid was requested by the public prosecutor and authorised by the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation.

It came after prosecutors refused Boluarte’s request for more time to respond to a subpoena demanding she furnish proof of purchase for her watches.

Already facing declining approval ratings, Boluarte has been plunged into a fresh political crisis with the launch of the probe into whether she has illegally enriched herself while in office.

If she is indicted in the case, a trial could not take place until after her term ends in July 2026 or she is impeached, according to the constitution.

Dozens of journalists descended on the president’s house on Saturday but prosecutors and officials at the scene did not respond to questions.

The scandal erupted after local news outlet “La Encerrona” reported in mid-March that Boluarte had worn various Rolex timepieces at official events.

The outlet drew attention to the watches with pictures dating from December 2022, when Boluarte took office.

The government comptroller later announced it would review Boluarte’s asset declarations from the past two years to search for any irregularities.

Boluarte, 61, has staunchly defended herself.