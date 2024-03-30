Indonesian firefighters struggled to extinguish a major fire that broke out on Saturday at a military ammunition depot close outside the capital, resulting in a series of explosions and clouds of smoke in the night sky.

No one was reported dead in the incident, according to military spokesman Mohammad Hasan, who informed reporters at the site that the fire broke out in a section of the facility used to store expired munitions.

Footage broadcast by a local network showed orange flames and billowing clouds of smoke rising into the night sky, while loud explosions could be heard from several kilometres (miles) away.

Teams of firefighters and paramedics could not approach as the fire raged on, according to local media reports.

They said the blaze had started at 6.30 p.m. (1130 GMT).

Local resident told newsmen that he had heard a loud explosion that shook doors and windows. People ran out into the streets thinking it was an earthquake, he said.

Army official, Kristomei Sianturi told local media that people were evacuated from nearby neighbourhoods. Firefighters could not yet extinguish the blaze, he said, adding its cause was unknown.