The Ogun State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun, has approved the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some roads including the Abule Egba-Sango-Abeokuta expressway, Ogijo road and other major priority projects.

Tghis is according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Kayode Akinmade.

He said the Council approved the reconstruction of the 5.5km Ode-Remo Junction to Saapade, the rehabilitation of Ayepe Junction to Mayflower in Ikenne Local Government and the reconstruction of Adesan Street, Mowe-Ofada road .

He added that other approvals include, the structural adjustment for the 19.2km Atan-Lusada-Agbara road in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government and the construction of Hospital Road, Ogijo, in Sagamu Local Government.

Kayode Akinmade also said approval has been given for the purchase of some machinery and equipment at Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilishan Remo, in order to allow 24 hours flight operations and facilitate quick take-off of the international acclaimed Airport.

He affirmed that approval has been given for palliative work to be carried out at Iyana Ilogbo bus-stop, along the Abule Egba-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway following recent rainfall that led to flooding in the area.