The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nasarawa State University, Keffi to establish the International Centre of Excellence for Migration and Humanitarian Development Studies.

The MoU was signed by the Federal Commissioner of the commission, Aliyu Tijani and the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Suleiman Mohammed.

The Centre would help enlighten youths about the dangers of migrating through illegal routes and promote rigorous and interdisciplinary research.