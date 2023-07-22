Nigerian youths have been tasked to demand climate action for sustainable practices in order to avoid the harsh reality of future climate impact.

The United Nations, at a hybrid meeting with youths and journalists says there is need to create awareness to prepare Africa on issues of climate change.

The impact of Climate change on the environment in the last decade has been so devastating that experts have expressed concerns that the next 10 years could be catastrophic.

While some countries are experiencing untold global warming, some others have recorded high rain volumes, resulting in floods and other challenges

Africa, particularly is also at the receiving end of this climate challenges, even though our contribution to the problem is less than 4% of the total emissions.

The Conveners of this African youth leaders dialogue believe it is important to hold conversations on how to deal with this challenge.

Financing has been identified as part of the difficulties entrepreneurs on climate adaption projects experience, but the cheering news is the United Nations is working on this.

Conscious efforts towards addressing the challenges of climate are necessary as indicated by Mr Ilan, one of the converters.

He says intentionally building sustainable systems like his hub is the way to go.

Addressing climate change would help tackle many of the social challenges like insecurity, food security, employments, which African societies are prone to and could help meet the Global sustainable development goals.