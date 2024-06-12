Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has unveiled the Lagos Climate Adaptation & Resilience Plan & Mainstreaming Strategy.

This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the state’s adaptability to climate change.

This comes just as the state held it’s 10th Lagos International Climate change Summit.

The summit attracted dignitaries from the diplomatic community, public officials, environmental enthusiasts, and other key stakeholders.

With the theme, “Accelerating Climate Finance and Championing Local Adaptation,” participants at the summit emphasized the urgent need for action.

Governor Sanwoolu who was represented by the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, highlighted that Lagos has established partnerships and adopted numerous initiatives to bolster the state’s climate resilience.