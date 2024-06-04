The Nigerian Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and Its Civil Societies partners have suspended the Strike called to press home their demands for a new national minimum wage across Nigeria.

The suspension came after the meeting of the Labour Centres with their affiliates.

The meeting between the two Labour Centres was part of the agreements reached between the Unions and the Federal Government and the Tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage on Monday night.

The suspension is for an initial period of one week to allow for meetings and negotiations to reach an agreement on the New National Minimum wage by all parties.