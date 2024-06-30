The Niger state emergency management agency has reported that 30 persons have been trapped underground in a collapsed mine in Galkogo Shiroro local council of Niger state.

The mine reportedly collapsed yesterday Monday 3rd June due to the rainfall.

At the time of filing this report, it was gathered that one person has been confirmed dead,six people were rescued with severe injuries.

Local authorities excavators have been deployed to the area but rescue effort has been challenging so far as the mine keeps falling keeping the rescuers away.

The mining site is under the operation of African Minerals and logistics limited.

Lately Shiroro local council where the mining site is situated has been under heavy banditry attack .

The Emergency Agency reported banditry activities at shiroro and Mashegu local councils.

A village called Adogo Mallam was attacked on Sunday, 2nd June 2024 whee 6 persons were kidnapped, while yesterday 3rd June, Tunga Kawo communities located 3 kilometres away from Erena of Shiroro local council was attacked, over 20 persons were kidnapped with hundreds of cows rustled.