The Amalgamated Union Of Air Transport Workers have opened the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport(MM1 and MM2).

The Deputy National Secretary ATTSAN, Francis Akinjorin, says this is in compliance with the agreement reached at the just concluded meeting of the national executive council of NLC and TUC.

They insist though that the word ‘suspend’ should not be used, rather the word ‘ relax’ will be appropriate as they are about to engage the federal government for one week after which they will come up with definite resolution.

Meanwhile passengers are still stranded at the local terminal as airline staff are yet to resume to their duty post. as at the time of this report, none of the passengers have been attended to by any of the airlines.

Union members say they are ‘relaxing’ the action for one week and not suspending the strike to give FG the one week grace and test their sincerity.