The Niger State Urban Development Board has demolished the remaining part of the building that collapsed last Friday.

The State Emergency Management Agency reports that seven people were rescued, and no casualty was recorded.

An excavator returned six days after the building collapsed to start the demolition of what was left of the collapsed building.

The demolition was done under a strong security presence to prevent interference from miscreants.

The Niger State Urban Development Board stated that the delay in demolishing the building was due to faulty machinery. Initially, the agencies involved confirmed that the delay was to make room for the evacuation of items from the warehouse.

The State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the seven people caught in the collapse have been discharged from the hospital, and no lives were lost.