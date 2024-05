Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has presented letter of appointment to Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The presentation followed the signing into law, the Kano Emirates bill that dissolved the five Emirates earlier created by the Ganduje administration.

The governor said decision become necessary because they are convinced he was unjustly removed by the previous administration.

He said the decision will correct the error made by the previous administration.