Governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf has reinstated Muhammad Lamido Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Governor Yusuf also issued a 48hr notice to deposed Emirs to vacate royal palaces.

According to governor Yusuf, Kano now has one Emir.

Earlier today, the Kano state House of Assembly dethroned the current Emir and also dismantled the five new Emirates established under a controversial 2019 law.

Kano kingmakers are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Government House.