The Federal Government has completed the 2.055 kilometre Loko – Oweto Bridge, a Sukuk Bond-funded project which runs across the river Benue.

The bridge is part of a road network that includes the 106 kilometre road from Oweto to Otukpo and the 76 kilometre road from Loko to Nasarawa.

Minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola said the report of this working visit to the site of the bridge will be sent to the Presidency and the date of the commissioning of the bridge would then be decided.

While commenting on the Lagos – Ibadan road , the Minister appealed for continuous perseverance and understanding of all road users

While acknowledging that the road is among the busiest in the country, he explained that traffic had to be diverted during construction adding that things will get better.

But he assured journalists that the Lagos – Ibadan road would be completed by April of 2023, in addition

He is also optimistic that by May 2023, the 2nd Niger bridge will be commissioned and opened to the traffic as well.

FG HONOURS OLUBADAN WITH ECOLOGICAL INTERVENTIONIN IBADAN ON FIRST CORONATION ANNIVERSARY

The Federal Government has agreed to honour Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun with ecological intervention in the Oyo state capital to mark his first year anniversary on the throne.

This was the outcome of the meeting in Abuja in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ecological Project Office where Oba Balogun was described as a nationalist and deserving of anything that would enhance the good living of his people.

Oba Balogun was installed and presented with the Staff of Office by Governor Seyi Makinde as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on March 11, 2022 and clocked a year on the throne last month.

But the memorable occasion could not be celebrated due to the general elections across the country.

Ahead of the celebration scheduled for the middle of May, the monarch requested for an audience with the SGF on the ecological issues affecting his domain, Ibadanland.

In response to his request a meeting was convened and approval granted to address the issues as raised by the monarch.

Represented at the meeting by a team led by the Senator of Oyo South, Dr. Kola Balogun, the monarch acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government in the past, especially the channelisation of Ogunpa stream but remarked that there’s still much to be done, especially in the area of erosion and other earth-threatening environmental hazards.

Responding to the request by Oba Balogun, the Permanent Secretary in the SGF’s Office, Sheu Ibrahim who presided over the meeting, praised Olubadan for his concern for the welfare of his people, stressing that Oba Balogun had over the years showed in deeds and thoughts his love for the people without bias for tribe or religion.

Recalling that the Olubadan’s nationalistic posture informed his recent appointment as the Chancellor of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in far away Kano, he assured the monarch that if for time constraint, the ecological intervention doesn’t meet his first year anniversary celebration as being planned, it should be taken that he has received it as his first year anniversary gift from the Federal Government.