The Federal Government says it would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the waterways in order to fully harness its economic potential.

Key stakeholders made fresh commitment to this objective at the graduation ceremony for Maritme Security Personnel at the Nigerian Army Barracks in Elele, Rivers State.

The Deep Blue Project was initiated to manage and protect the maritime domain and prevent illegal activities.

Additional personnel drawn from the Nigerian Navy, Army, and Airforce are graduating to join the ranks of the project’s Security Unit after 4 months of advanced combat training.

Their deployment is targeted at a safe and secure maritime environment for legitimate economic activities to thrive.

With their training for land and sea combat, the Unit is expected to boost the enforcement of maritime regulations.

Some of the graduates received certificates for outstanding performance in different fields of training.