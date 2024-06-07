The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has tasked members to actively participate in the forthcoming electronic party membership registration.

The party also passed a vote of Confidence on the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola for adding value to the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Leadership of the APC in Osun state led by its chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal

met on Osun to brief members on the upcoming electronic Party membership registration and the need to prepare ahead.

Sooko Tajudeen Lawal tasked members to be wary of some elements working to mislead them into registering as members of a political Group.

At the meeting, members of the party sought to know from the leadership, the status of Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola in the APC.

The Party also commended the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola for not disappointing residents of the state.

Elsewhere, the 4th Oyetola hands of fellowship took place in Modakeke where over 700 residents were given cash and food items to cushion the impact of the economic hardship on them.

The Minister reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to build a virile economy.

They believe that APC remains united in the State and called on its organs to ensure regular meetings from unit to state level.